Solutions To Problems Can't Come From Battlefields; Dialogue And Diplomacy Only Way: PM Modi In Croatia

Zagreb: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India and Croatia have agreed that whether it is Europe or Asia, solutions to problems cannot come from battlefields, asserting that dialogue and diplomacy is the only way ahead.
In a joint press statement following the delegation-level talks with Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenković, Modi also said a plan would be made to boost defence cooperation between the two countries.
Modi said he and his Croatian counterpart have decided to give a "three-time" pace to the bilateral ties.
"We agree that terrorism is an enemy of humanity. Terrorism is inimical to forces that believe in democracy. We agree, whether in Europe or Asia, solutions to problems can't be found from battlefields, and dialogue and diplomacy is the only way," he said.
His comments come amid an escalating situation in West Asia as the military confrontation between Israel and Iran intensified.
Held productive talks with my friend, Prime Minister Andrej Plenković in Zagreb. Our talks covered many sectors, aimed at making the India-Croatia bond even stronger. We will be working closely in the fields of defence and security, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, IT, renewable… pic.twitter.com/fOZLigslkO— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2025
During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Croatia bilateral relations and explored avenues to deepen collaboration in sectors like digital technologies, space, renewable energy, defence, maritime infrastructure, tourism and hospitality, amongst others, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.
Prime Minister Modi thanked Croatia for its steadfast support to India in fighting cross-border terrorism. The leaders also called for further deepening India-EU strategic ties, he added.
Croatian Prime Minister, Andrej Plenković said, "...We have also discussed India's efforts to conclude the free trade agreement with the European Union, which Croatia supports. We believe negotiations about the free trade agreement will finalise as soon as possible because that will strengthen a corporation and that will facilitate easier trade between Croatia and India."
He further said, "We believe that PM Modi's initiative on the economic corridor between India, the Middle East and Europe is an excellent opportunity...This is an opportunity to connect Croatia as a Mediterranean gateway to Central Europe and to connect it to India, India's economy and market..."
Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival for the talks.
Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Balkan nation, arrived here earlier in the day on the last leg of his three-nation tour.
In a special gesture, Prime Minister Plenković received PM Modi at the airport upon his arrival from Canada.
Modi will also meet President Zoran Milanovic. (With PTI Inputs)