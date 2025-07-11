ETV Bharat / international

Solar Becomes Europe's Main Energy Source In June: Consultants

Hédé-Bazouges: Solar power became the European Union's biggest single energy source for the first time in June, an energy think tank said Thursday. The Ember group that researches the clean energy transition said that 22.1 per cent of Europe's power in June came from solar panels.

That came ahead of nuclear power on 21.8 per cent and wind turbines on 15.8 per cent, according to the British-based institution. Gas accounted for 14.4 per cent and hydropower 12.8 per cent. Ember said that at least 13 countries beat their national record for solar power production.

Wind power production also hit a new record for Europe, and coal has never accounted for such a low proportion of Europe's electricity output -- Ember estimated it at 6.1 per cent across the continent, down from 8.8 per cent in 2024.