Snow, Black Ice Cancels Dozens Of Flights In Germany

In Munich, 35 flights were cancelled as a precaution late Saturday evening out of total of 750 departures and landings scheduled at Germany's second-largest airport.

By AFP

Published : 2 minutes ago

Berlin: Snow and black ice forced the cancellation Sunday of dozens of flights at Frankfurt airport, Germany's largest airport. In all, 120 of some 1,990 flights at the airport in the country's west were cancelled, with a spokesperson telling AFP take-off and landing runways needed clearing while "de-icing the planes is also more complex and more demanding."

Poor visibility was another factor behind the annulations. In Munich, 35 flights were cancelled as a precaution late Saturday evening out of a total of 750 departures and landings scheduled at Germany's second largest airport, a spokesperson said.

Disruptions had begun on Friday evening at Berlin-Brandenburg airport, with 30 flights disrupted amid icy conditions in the capital. The meteorological office warned of freezing rain on Sunday after snowfall overnight and recommended passengers avoid unnecessary travel.

