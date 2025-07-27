Smoke And Flames On Runway: American Airlines Flight Evacuated After Landing Gear Catches Fire

A potential aviation disaster was averted at Denver International Airport in the US on Saturday (local time) when an American Airlines flight bound for Miami was forced to abort takeoff due to a malfunction in the landing gear that triggered a fire and smoke on the runway.

Shocking scenes were witnessed at the airport when the landing gear burst into flames seconds before the plane was about to take off. All 173 passengers and six crew members aboard the Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight, bound for Charlotte, North Carolina, were forced to evacuate after smoke filled the cabin, US media reported reported quoting the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The aircraft, according to reports, was accelerating on the runway around 2:45 p.m. when pilots detected a mechanical issue involving the landing gear. Takeoff was halted immediately, and emergency chutes were deployed.

The plane had already reported a “maintenance issue” involving a tire prior to departure, CNN reported. Onboard panic intensified when smoke began to rise, prompting crew members to initiate an emergency evacuation.

Smoke and Chaos

Dramatic video footage captured the chaos that followed, showing frightened passengers sliding down the emergency chutes while flames and thick smoke engulfed the aircraft’s undercarriage. Emergency responders, including Denver Fire Department personnel and airport rescue teams, were quickly mobilised to the scene.

According to a statement from the airport, the fire occurred while the aircraft was still on the runway. Five passengers were evaluated at the site, and one was transported for further medical attention. The fire was officially declared extinguished by 5:10 pm.

Airline issues statement

American Airlines later attributed the problem to a maintenance issue involving a tire on the landing gear. “All customers and crew deplaned safely, and the aircraft was taken out of service for inspection,” the airline said in an official statement. Passengers were transported to the terminal by shuttle buses after evacuation.

This marks the second fire-related event involving a Boeing 737-800 series aircraft at Denver Airport in just five months. In March, another American Airlines flight, this one bound for Dallas, caught fire on the tarmac, raising concerns over maintenance and safety standards.