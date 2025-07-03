ETV Bharat / international

Skydiving Plane Goes Off New Jersey Runway And Crashes Into Woods, Sending 15 To Hospital

The incident at the Cross Keys Airport, about 21 miles (34 kilometres) southeast of Philadelphia, involved a Cessna 208B carrying 15 people.

Skydiving Plane Goes Off New Jersey Runway And Crashes Into Woods, Sending 15 To Hospital
This image taken from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows a small skydiving aircraft that went off the end of a runway at Cross Keys Airport in Gloucester County, N.J., on Wednesday evening (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : July 3, 2025 at 7:14 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Jersey: Fifteen people were taken to a hospital when a skydiving aircraft went off a runway and crashed in the woods near an airport in southern New Jersey on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

The incident at the Cross Keys Airport, about 21 miles (34 kilometres) southeast of Philadelphia, involved a Cessna 208B carrying 15 people, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson, who said it's under investigation.

Aerial footage of the crashed plane shows it in the woods, with several pieces of debris nearby. Firetrucks and other emergency vehicles surrounded the scene.

Three people are being evaluated at Cooper University Hospital's trauma center in Camden, New Jersey, and eight people with less severe injuries are being treated in its emergency department, Wendy A. Marano, a spokesperson for the hospital, said. Four other patients also with “minimal injuries” are waiting for further evaluation, she said. She wasn’t able to provide the exact nature of the injuries.

Members of the hospital's EMS and trauma department were at the crash site, she said. A person who answered the phone at Cross Keys Airport on Wednesday said he had no information and referred questions to Skydive Cross Keys, a commercial skydiving business located at the airport. Skydive Cross Keys didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment.

Gloucester County Emergency Management warned the public on its Facebook page to avoid the area in order to let emergency vehicles access the site.

New Jersey: Fifteen people were taken to a hospital when a skydiving aircraft went off a runway and crashed in the woods near an airport in southern New Jersey on Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

The incident at the Cross Keys Airport, about 21 miles (34 kilometres) southeast of Philadelphia, involved a Cessna 208B carrying 15 people, according to a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson, who said it's under investigation.

Aerial footage of the crashed plane shows it in the woods, with several pieces of debris nearby. Firetrucks and other emergency vehicles surrounded the scene.

Three people are being evaluated at Cooper University Hospital's trauma center in Camden, New Jersey, and eight people with less severe injuries are being treated in its emergency department, Wendy A. Marano, a spokesperson for the hospital, said. Four other patients also with “minimal injuries” are waiting for further evaluation, she said. She wasn’t able to provide the exact nature of the injuries.

Members of the hospital's EMS and trauma department were at the crash site, she said. A person who answered the phone at Cross Keys Airport on Wednesday said he had no information and referred questions to Skydive Cross Keys, a commercial skydiving business located at the airport. Skydive Cross Keys didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press requesting comment.

Gloucester County Emergency Management warned the public on its Facebook page to avoid the area in order to let emergency vehicles access the site.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CROSS KEYS AIRPORTUS PLANE CRASHNEW JERSEY PLANE CRASH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.