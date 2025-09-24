ETV Bharat / international

Skilled Indians Welcome In Germany, Our Migration Policy Reliable: Envoy After US's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

"Here is my call to all highly skilled Indians. Germany stands out with its stable migration policies, and with great job opportunities for Indians in IT, management, science and tech," he said.

Philipp Ackermann, German ambassador to India, in a post on X on Tuesday, said Indians were among the top earners in Germany as the country believed in giving the best salaries to deserving people.

New Delhi: At a time when the USA has introduced a substantial $100,000 fee for H1-B visas, making it difficult for professionals, especially Indians, to move to the US for work, Germany is welcoming Indians with promises of better salaries and a "reliable" migration policy.

Ackermann said the average Indian in Germany was making more money than the average German.

"This is a good moment to talk about Indians working in Germany. Indians are among the top earners in Germany. The average Indian working in Germany earns more than the average German working in Germany. That is pretty good news because a high salary means that Indians are contributing big time to our society and our welfare," Ackermann said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs data, 2,08,000 Indians are living in Germany, with reports quoting the German government promising 200,000 professional visas in 2025, including 90,000 for Indians.

Ackermann said that Germany believed in hard work and giving the best jobs to the best people. "Our migration policy works a bit like a German car: it is reliable, it is modern, it is predictable. It will go in a straight line, with no zigzags. And you don't have to fear a full break at a top speed. We do not change our rules fundamentally overnight," the envoy said, apparently referring to how the USA is making substantial changes in its visa policies.

"Highly skilled Indians are welcome in Germany. If you want to find out what Germany has to offer, click on the linktree below. I am sure you will find surprising opportunities," Ackermann said in the video and shared the link that leads a user to more information about jobs, education and other opportunities in the country.