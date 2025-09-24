ETV Bharat / international

Skilled Indians Welcome In Germany, Our Migration Policy Reliable: Envoy After US's H-1B Visa Fee Hike

Ackermann said Indians were contributing big time to German society and welfare as they were making more money than the average German.

Skilled Indians Welcome In Germany Our Immigration Rules Reliable Envoy After US H1B Visa Fee Hike
Philipp Ackermann, German ambassador (Screengrab X@AmbAckermann)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 24, 2025 at 11:21 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: At a time when the USA has introduced a substantial $100,000 fee for H1-B visas, making it difficult for professionals, especially Indians, to move to the US for work, Germany is welcoming Indians with promises of better salaries and a "reliable" migration policy.

Philipp Ackermann, German ambassador to India, in a post on X on Tuesday, said Indians were among the top earners in Germany as the country believed in giving the best salaries to deserving people.

"Here is my call to all highly skilled Indians. Germany stands out with its stable migration policies, and with great job opportunities for Indians in IT, management, science and tech," he said.

Ackermann said the average Indian in Germany was making more money than the average German.

"This is a good moment to talk about Indians working in Germany. Indians are among the top earners in Germany. The average Indian working in Germany earns more than the average German working in Germany. That is pretty good news because a high salary means that Indians are contributing big time to our society and our welfare," Ackermann said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs data, 2,08,000 Indians are living in Germany, with reports quoting the German government promising 200,000 professional visas in 2025, including 90,000 for Indians.

Ackermann said that Germany believed in hard work and giving the best jobs to the best people. "Our migration policy works a bit like a German car: it is reliable, it is modern, it is predictable. It will go in a straight line, with no zigzags. And you don't have to fear a full break at a top speed. We do not change our rules fundamentally overnight," the envoy said, apparently referring to how the USA is making substantial changes in its visa policies.

"Highly skilled Indians are welcome in Germany. If you want to find out what Germany has to offer, click on the linktree below. I am sure you will find surprising opportunities," Ackermann said in the video and shared the link that leads a user to more information about jobs, education and other opportunities in the country.

Read More

  1. Trump Tariff: Experts Seek Alternatives In Germany, UK, Singapore As US Tariffs Slow Down Indian Exports & Manufacturing
  2. Interview | 'Sanitise' Social Media, Don't Respond To Rhetoric: Ivy League Admission Expert To Indian Students Trying For US Colleges

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GERMANYH1B VISA FEE HIKEGERMAN AMBASSADORGERMANY VISAPHILIPP ACKERMANN

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir

Proposed Trade Talks with USA and EU: What Should Be India's Stand On Agriculture Produce Trade

How Women In Politics Are Still Excluded From India's POSH Act And Left Vulnerable To Sexual Harassment

Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.