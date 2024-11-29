'Situation In Bangladesh Is A Significant Concern For Both South Asian Giants': India's Ex-High Commissioner To Bangladesh

New Delhi: New Delhi on Friday strongly raised deep concerns with the Bangladesh government regarding the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities and urged the interim government to live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities.

A Hindu Monk Chinmoy Krishna Das was arrested in Bangladesh on sedition charges. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, India's Former high commissioner to Bangladesh, Veena Sikri said, "The Indian government is fully committed to supporting minority rights. Bangladesh's constitution, which current government officials have sworn to uphold, is based on democracy, secularism, nationalism, and social justice. These principles are crucial, but they are being overlooked."

According to Sikri, Professor Mohammad Yunus is struggling to manage the situation. "The Jamaat-e-Islami and other fundamentalist groups seem to be in control and are not acknowledging the existing problems. This is a significant concern", she said.

The ex-Indian High Commissioner said, "As for India-Bangladesh relations, since the new government took office on August 8, we have expressed our willingness to strengthen ties. Our government is ready to engage with the current administration and build on the successful economic cooperation and infrastructure projects established over the past 15 years under Sheikh Hasina. However, Bangladesh needs to show its interest in moving forward. We anticipate possible discussions between the foreign offices of both countries next month in December, but we will have to see how things develop".

She noted that on August 5, 2024, Sheikh Hasina left Bangladesh for India. Shortly after, there were attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, targeting Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians.

Veena Sikri highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed this issue with Professor Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor of the interim government in Bangladesh, even mentioning it in a congratulatory letter.

"Professor Yunus called our Prime Minister, promising to take action to stop the violence. However, the attacks continued. The situation escalated to attacks on the economic livelihoods of minorities, forcing teachers and professors to resign. There were also assaults on Buddhists in Khagrachari, where their temples and idols were destroyed, and they were pressured to leave. Some soldiers were reportedly involved in these actions. The situation has worsened, and we have consistently raised our concerns. Unfortunately, the response from Bangladesh has shifted to denial, despite the initial acknowledgment from Professor Yunus", she added.

She said, "The interim government is expected to hold elections within 90 days. However, the current Constitution does not support the idea of an interim government, as the previous High Court ruled that a parliamentary democracy requires an elected government. They are now attempting to amend the constitution to reinstate the caretaker government system, which is meant to ensure free and fair elections. Once an elected government is in place, it can handle further reforms".

She pointed out that many people in Bangladesh are saying that Jamaat-e-Islami, which is currently in power, does not want elections.

"They prefer to extend their time in control and avoid early elections. However, this government is not constitutionally valid right now because the current constitution of Bangladesh does not allow for an interim government. They took an oath to uphold this constitution when they were sworn in. This creates a significant issue," she said.

"We hope that elections will take place in the next six months. There is growing concern from various leaders and communities, including the Bangladeshi and Indian diasporas, about the situation in the country. Reports indicate that Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists are facing attacks, which is alarming. Bangladesh was once known for having a secular constitution, allowing people of different faiths to coexist. While the majority are Muslim, there are also about 8% Hindus, along with Buddhists and Christians.

"People should be able to practice their own religions and live together peacefully. However, despite claims that Durga Puja was celebrated, we know that some Puja mandaps were vandalised this year", added Sikri.

Addressing the weekly media briefing here in New Delhi on Friday, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said, "India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. Our position on the matter is clear - the interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities."

"We are concerned at the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggeration. ISKCON is a globally well-regarded organization with a strong record of social service. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities," Jaiswal said.

On the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das. the MEA said, "As far as cases against individuals are concerned, we have noted that legal processes are underway. We expect that these processes will deal with the case in a just, fair and transparent manner, ensuring full respect for the legal rights of all concerned".

The arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh has sparked significant unrest. Chinmoy Krishna Das, a notable member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), was taken into custody in Chattogram under an old sedition law.

He was accused of lowering Bangladesh’s national flag below a saffron flag, which represents Hinduism, during a protest against violence against Hindus. This incident led to chaos, with protests outside the courthouse, the brutal killing of a Muslim lawyer, and more than 20 arrests.

India reacted strongly, labelling Das’s arrest as unjust and criticizing Bangladesh for not safeguarding its minorities.

Furthermore, Tarique Chowdhury, a Bangladesh expert on external affairs and Human Rights defender, and peace activist said, "Bangladesh has been established through sacrifice of millions of people during our liberation war against communal Pakistani occupation. The creation of Bangladesh was based on purely secular ideals."

"Taking advantage of the current fluid situation of Bangladesh some religious extremist groups are trying to drag the country against the spirit of Bangladesh. Their target is to frustrate the victory of the recent uprising. That is why they are spreading hatred and fear against religious and ethnic minorities. Consequently, the situation is volatile. If this situation continues then there will serious mistrust in the relationship between Bangladesh and India," said Chowdhury.

He said there is increasing mistrust and misunderstandings between Bangladesh and India.