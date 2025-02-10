ETV Bharat / international

Situation At Bangladesh Borders Normal And Fine; BSF Prepared To Stop Infiltration: DG Daljit Singh

Indore: Border Security Force Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Monday said the situation at Indian borders with Bangladesh is "normal and fine" and the BSF is fully prepared to prevent infiltration and smuggling.

Chawdhary also claimed a "drastic reduction" in incidents when asked about the use of drones by Pakistan to send narcotics and weapons across the Indian border, especially in Punjab. He inaugurated the 52nd Inter-frontier Platoon Weapons Shooting Competition of BSF in Indore.

Talking to PTI, Chawdhary said the BSF is alert in view of challenges related to all the Indian borders with Bangladesh and the situation there is "normal and fine".

"Our effort is to ensure that infiltration, smuggling, or neither such activity takes place on these borders which have any impact on the country's security," the BSF DG said.

Chawdhary said the BSF is armed with state-of-the-art equipment to tackle the threats of drone technology on international borders.

Queried on the use of drones by Pakistan to send narcotics and weapons across the Indian border, especially in Punjab, the BSF DG said such incidents have come down "drastically" due to BSF's anti-drone technology.