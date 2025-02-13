ETV Bharat / international

Singapore Sends Another Tranche Of Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

A man walks past a house that remains partly standing, but with sheets serving as makeshift walls and solar panels partly working, in an area largely destroyed by the Israeli army's air and ground offensive in Gaza City, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. ( AP )

Singapore: Singapore has delivered the seventh tranche of humanitarian aid for people in the war-ravaged Gaza through Jordan. Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad was in Amman on Wednesday to deliver the aid via the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said.

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) plane carried 9 tonnes of medical, food, and hygiene supplies arranged by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and other charitable organisations here, MINDEF and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a joint statement.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre led the efforts to coordinate and consolidate humanitarian aid from agencies and non-governmental organisations.

SAF planners are in Amman to assess the needs and feasibility of other avenues of contribution to alleviate the humanitarian situation in Gaza, such as the deployment of medical teams, said Zaqy.

"The Ministry of Defence and the SAF are closely monitoring the developments following the multiphase ceasefire and hostage release agreement for Gaza, which has paved the way for increased delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza," said the ministry.