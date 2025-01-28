ETV Bharat / international

PM Wong Urges Singaporeans To Foster Unity In 'Polarised' World

Singapore: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday called on multi-ethnic Singaporeans to make a concerted effort to engage and reach out to those of different races and religions while expressing concern about a "divided" and "polarised" world.

"We may have different views on issues that matter deeply to us. But we cannot let our differences pull us apart," said Wong in his first Chinese New Year message as prime minister since taking over the leadership of the prosperous city-state last year.

"In a world that is increasingly divided and polarised, our unity is a precious asset that we must continue to protect and nurture," he stressed in a national message.

Singapore's diversity is a "source of strength" and the people here must continually seek ways to deepen mutual understanding and expand common space, he said.

Around 74 per cent of Singapore’s six million population comprises Chinese people, the rest are Malays, Indians and foreigners of other origins.

Singaporeans celebrate Chinese New Year (Lunar New Year) on Wednesday and Thursday (January 29-30) but a long weekend mood for holidays has set in across the multi-racial society.

In his traditional annual message, Wong noted the world is becoming "more dangerous", pointing to terrorist groups using the conflict in West Asia to further their agenda and call for attacks.