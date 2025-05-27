ETV Bharat / international

Singapore Minister Says City-State Stands With India Against Terrorism

All-party parliamentary delegation leader Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha speaks during discussions with senior representatives from the Singaporean government, academia, media, and business for Operation Sindoor Global Outreach on Tuesday ( ANI )

Singapore: Singapore strongly condemns all acts of terrorism and stands with India against the menace, a senior minister of the city-state told an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation on Tuesday.

The delegation, led by JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, which arrived here from South Korea, met Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann and briefed her on India's stance on the events since the terror attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and new normal in India's strategy against terrorism.

Sim conveyed that Singapore strongly condemns all acts of terrorism and stands with India against terrorism, the High Commission of India in Singapore said in a statement.

She also said that Singapore and India are close partners and will continue efforts to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, it added. The all-party delegation conveyed that if there is a terrorist attack on India, New Delhi will give a fitting reply.

"India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail. India will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism," it said.

The delegation members requested Singapore's support in the fight against terrorism, particularly at multilateral fora like the UN and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, the Indian mission said in the statement.

As close friends and partners, India and Singapore will continue to work closely on regional and global issues, including terrorism, it said.

Jha highlighted that the delegation brings representatives of different political parties together to convey India's united resolve against terrorism. The delegation members conveyed that the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was an attempt to disturb the trajectory of peace, development and normalcy in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.