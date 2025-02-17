Singapore's Indian-Origin Opposition Leader Found Guilty Of Lying In Parliament

Singapore: Singapore’s Indian-origin Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh was found guilty on Monday of giving false testimony to a parliamentary committee, a verdict that could see him disqualified from Parliament and contesting a general election this year.

In the verdict delivered in the State Courts, Deputy Principal District Judge Luke Tan convicted Singh of the two charges against him. The charges against Singh relate to his handling of Raeesah Khan, a former lawmaker from his party, who lied to Parliament in a separate case.

Singh, 48, was accused of wilfully giving two false answers to the Committee of Privileges (COP) during its inquiry into Khan's case on December 10 and December 15, 2021. The case stems from Singh’s handling of Khan’s false claim in Parliament about accompanying a sexual assault victim to the police station.

Singh faces up to three years in jail, a fine of up to SGD7,000 (USD 5,290), or both for each charge. Singh’s trial began four months ago. Politically, the conviction could disqualify Singh from his parliamentary seat and rule out his standing in the next general election which must be called by November 2025.

"Any claim he made to the COP to the contrary was a lie he wilfully told," said Judge Tan. The sentencing in the case will be announced later in the day.