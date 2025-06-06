Singapore's Indian-Origin Former Minister Completes Jail Term In Corruption Case

Singapore: Singapore’s Indian-origin former transport minister S. Iswaran has completed his 12-month jail term following conviction in one of the top corruption cases in the city state, the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) said on Friday.

Chennai-born Iswaran was on October 3 last year sentenced to a 12-month jail term in the corruption case that saw a former cabinet minister sentenced for the first time in decades, The Straits Times reported. The 63-year-old, once a top politician from the ruling People’s Action Party that has a strict anti-corruption policy, had already spent four months in jail since he began his sentence on October 7 last year.

The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) said Iswaran completed his emplacement on the Home Detention Scheme, which began on February 7. It was a part of the jail term. The scheme factors in a remission period available to inmates who have served two-thirds of their sentence.

The SPS previously said Iswaran was assessed as suitable for the scheme as he was at low risk of re-offence, did not commit any institutional offence in prison, and had strong family support.

He pleaded guilty on September 24 last year to charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which forbids all public servants from obtaining any valuable thing from someone he was involved with in an official capacity. The case involved obtaining items worth more than SGD 400,000 (USD 3,11,131) from businessmen, the report said.