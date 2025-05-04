ETV Bharat / international

PAP Secures Landslide Victory In Singapore General Election; PM Wong Gets Strong Mandate

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's, from People's Action Party (PAP) thanks his supporters and voters at an assembly area for People's Action Party supporters, on the day of the general election in Singapore, Saturday, May 3, 2025. ( AP )

Singapore: In an election held amid global economic uncertainties, the People’s Action Party (PAP) returned to government in a stunning victory by winning 87 out of 97 seats, with Prime Minister Lawernce Wong securing a strong mandate.

Against the backdrop of party renewal and leadership transition, Singaporeans at the ballot box on May 3 chose political stability and economic safety over the opposition’s calls for greater checks and balances, reported Channel News Asia.

In all, 65.57 per cent of the 2,386,452 valid votes cast went to the PAP -- up from 61.24 per cent in the 2020 General Election -- in what was PM Wong's first electoral test leading the ruling party. The PAP, Singapore’s oldest and largest political party, has ruled the city-state ever since independence in 1965.

Speaking at the PAP’s post-election press conference held at 3 am on Sunday, Wong said that Singaporeans have given the party that has ruled the prosperous city state a “clear and strong mandate to govern”.

Reiterating that the bigger contest is not between political parties but between Singapore and the challenges it faces, Wong noted that the election took place at a critical time for the country, as the world faces an economic slowdown as well as fundamental shifts in the international order.

“The results will put Singapore in a better position to face this turbulent world... It's a clear signal of trust, stability and confidence in your government,” said Wong. "Singaporeans, too, can draw strength from this and look ahead to our future with confidence," the channel had quoted Wong as saying.

He added that he was "deeply humbled and grateful" for the results, and that the PAP will work even harder with this mandate to ensure concrete progress for Singapore.

Wong pointed out that many, international media, investors and foreign governments, were watching this election closely. “It is a changed world – not just an economic slowdown, but fundamental shifts in the international order,” he said.

“To all Singaporeans, I say the results will motivate us to work even harder for you. We will do our best to serve you and improve your lives,” said Wong. This was Wong’s first election as prime minister of the global-business focused Singapore which now faces navigating through strong headwinds caused by tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Wong said his immediate task is to form his next Cabinet, which will be announced when ready. The 52-year-old premier also reflected on the concerns that had been raised throughout the hustings. Singaporeans have given feedback on the cost of living and housing, he noted. “We have been working on these issues, and I assure you, we will redouble our efforts in the coming term to tackle these issues of concern,” he said.

The Workers’ Party (WP), rated as one of the strongest opposition parties in the island state, managed to retain its 10 parliamentary seats. A total of 2,429,281 votes, including rejected votes, were cast in the country’s 14th election since independence. The Elections Department (ELD) said Singaporeans cast their votes for 92 out of 97 parliamentary seats at 1,240 polling stations island-wide to decide the future politics of Singapore.