ETV Bharat / international

Singapore Fighting Alleged China-Linked Cyberattack In Whole-Of-Government Approach

Singapore: A top Singapore minister on Saturday said its security agencies are fighting the ongoing cyberattack on the city-state’s critical infrastructure by an alleged China-linked threat actor, a claim denied by the Chinese Embassy here as “groundless smears and accusations.” Google-owned cybersecurity firm 'Mandiant' described UNC3886 as a “China-nexus espionage group” that has targeted prominent strategic organisations on a global scale, Channel News Asia reported.

Singapore's Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing was one of three Cabinet ministers to speak about the attack On Saturday. “Units in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) have been responding to the ongoing cyberattack by an alleged China-linked threat actor on Singapore's critical infrastructure covering global trade.

“The Select SAF and MINDEF units will work with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) in a whole-of-government effort to manage the incident,” Channel News Asia quoted Chan as saying.

Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam first revealed on Friday that Singapore was actively dealing with the “highly sophisticated” UNC3886 group, which he said posed a serious danger to Singapore and could undermine national security.

On Saturday, on the sidelines of a community event, Shanmugam was also asked why the Singapore government decided to name the attackers. He said Singaporeans ought to know where the attack was coming from, and that attackers have been named in the past.

“The number of incidents we disclose are far smaller than the actual number of attacks,” he said, and added, “This time round, our assessment was that we can disclose those details.”

When asked about UNC3886's alleged links to China and possible retaliation for naming them, Shanmugam, who is also Home Affairs Minister, said this was “speculative.”