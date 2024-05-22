ETV Bharat / international

'Our Deepest Condolences...', Singapore Airlines CEO Apologises For Deadly 'Traumatic' Flight

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 22, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Singapore Airlines CEO Mr Goh Choon Phong on Wednesday addressed the SQ321 incident in his video message. The CEO expressed his deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the passenger who passed away. Phong said that the airlines is rendering all possible services to the passengers and crew members.

Singapore Airlines CEO Mr Goh Choon Phong on Wednesday addressed the SQ321 incident in his video message. The CEO expressed his deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the passenger who passed away. Phong said that the airlines is rendering all possible services to the passengers and crew members.
Singapore Airlines CEO Mr Goh Choon Phong (Screengrab from Singapore Airlines Video)

Hyderabad: Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong on Wednesday apologised after a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore encountered severe turbulence, leading to death of a 73-year-old British man while injuring more than 70 people.

There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board. A video of the moment when turbulence hit the aircraft was shared on social media which showed the cabin violently shaking and horrified passengers tightly holding onto seats.

In his video message, posted by Singapore Airlines on Wednesday, CEO Goh Choon Phong said, "We are deeply saddened by this incident, and are committed to providing all necessary support and assistance to the passengers and crew members who were on board SQ321, as well as their families and loved ones."

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the passenger who passed away. We are very sorry for the traumatic experience that everyone on board SQ321 went through. Our priority is to render all possible assistance to our passengers and crew members. A relief flight with 143 of the SQ321 passengers and crew members, who were able to travel, arrived in Singapore this morning at 0505hrs (Singapore Time). Another 79 passengers and six crew members from SQ321 remain in Bangkok. This includes those receiving medical care, as well as their family members and loved ones who were on the flight," Phong added.

"Our colleagues are on the ground providing all possible assistance to them. Relatives seeking information may call the Singapore Airlines hotlines at +65 6542 3311 (Singapore), 1800-845-313 (Australia), and 080-0066-8194 (the United Kingdom). Updates will continue to be provided on Facebook as well as X (https://www.twitter.com/singaporeair)," the message concluded.

According to the Singapore Airlines, the nationalities of the passengers are: 56 Australians, two Canadians, one German, three Indians, two Indonesians, one from Iceland, four from Ireland, one Israeli, 16 Malaysians, two from Myanmar, 23 from New Zealand, five Filipinos, 41 from Singapore, one South Korean, two Spaniards, 47 from the United Kingdom and four from the United States.

Read More

  1. Singapore Airline Incident: What Is Air Turbulence, Incidents In India, How To Remain Safe
  2. 1 Dead in Severe Turbulence on London-Singapore Flight; 30 Others Injured
  3. 3 Indian Naval Ships Arrive in Singapore for Operational Deployment to South China Sea

TAGGED:

SINGAPORE AIRLINES CEOSINGAPORE AIRLINES INCIDENTSINGAPORE AIRLINES TURBULENCE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.