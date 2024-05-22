'Our Deepest Condolences...', Singapore Airlines CEO Apologises For Deadly 'Traumatic' Flight

Hyderabad: Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong on Wednesday apologised after a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore encountered severe turbulence, leading to death of a 73-year-old British man while injuring more than 70 people.

There were a total of 211 passengers and 18 crew on board. A video of the moment when turbulence hit the aircraft was shared on social media which showed the cabin violently shaking and horrified passengers tightly holding onto seats.

In his video message, posted by Singapore Airlines on Wednesday, CEO Goh Choon Phong said, "We are deeply saddened by this incident, and are committed to providing all necessary support and assistance to the passengers and crew members who were on board SQ321, as well as their families and loved ones."

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the passenger who passed away. We are very sorry for the traumatic experience that everyone on board SQ321 went through. Our priority is to render all possible assistance to our passengers and crew members. A relief flight with 143 of the SQ321 passengers and crew members, who were able to travel, arrived in Singapore this morning at 0505hrs (Singapore Time). Another 79 passengers and six crew members from SQ321 remain in Bangkok. This includes those receiving medical care, as well as their family members and loved ones who were on the flight," Phong added.

"Our colleagues are on the ground providing all possible assistance to them. Relatives seeking information may call the Singapore Airlines hotlines at +65 6542 3311 (Singapore), 1800-845-313 (Australia), and 080-0066-8194 (the United Kingdom). Updates will continue to be provided on Facebook as well as X (https://www.twitter.com/singaporeair)," the message concluded.

According to the Singapore Airlines, the nationalities of the passengers are: 56 Australians, two Canadians, one German, three Indians, two Indonesians, one from Iceland, four from Ireland, one Israeli, 16 Malaysians, two from Myanmar, 23 from New Zealand, five Filipinos, 41 from Singapore, one South Korean, two Spaniards, 47 from the United Kingdom and four from the United States.