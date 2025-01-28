Sikh Nonprofit Serving Free Meals To LA Fire Victims

Washington: A Sikh American nonprofit body has come forward to provide free meals and essential items to thousands of people impacted by the devastating fire in Los Angeles and neighbouring areas.

A team of volunteers has been distributing essential items to those whose homes were burned, said Onkar Singh from “Let’s Share a Meal,” a nonprofit organisation inspired by the life and teachings of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion.

“Every day is getting better," he said, noting that in the first few days, two weeks ago, everybody was panicking. The New Jersey-based businessman said that people whose houses burnt down needed support, but more than that, they needed reassurance.

"Our volunteers went and told them 'We are with you. Your main thing is you are alive. The whole world is with you,'” said Singh. In addition to the food, essential commodities like baby food and clothes are being provided to the victims of the Los Angeles fire, which is said to be one of the worst in the city's history.

“We deliver baby bikes, baby diapers, baby food. Mostly we work with baby formulas. We bring in pallets, popcorn, water, hand wipes, toothpaste, and toothbrush. A lot of drinks, mixed soda, juice,” Singh said, adding that the team of volunteers from the nonprofit go from shelter to shelter to distribute these items.

While the devastating fire destroyed the houses of a lot of well-off and rich people, it has impacted a lot of poor people as well, Singh said. Some people are looking for shelter as well, he added. Since its founding in New Jersey 12 years ago, Let’s Share A Meal has served over one million meals across the United States.