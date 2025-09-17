ETV Bharat / international

Sikh Leaders Urge India To Lift Ban On Pilgrims Traveling To Pakistan Shrine

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018 file photo, Indian Sikh pilgrims visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the shrine of their spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan. ( AP )

Islamabad: Sikh community leaders urged New Delhi to lift a ban recently imposed on pilgrims traveling to Pakistan to visit the shrine of Guru Nanak, the founder of their faith. They said the move violates international norms and moral values.

The appeal came from Mahesh Singh, vice president of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, the official body that manages Sikh shrines in Pakistan, where many holy places of Sikhs are located.

His remarks followed the Indian government’s Sept. 12 decision to deny permission for Sikhs to cross into Pakistan for Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary, citing security concerns. There was no immediate comment from New Delhi. The decision by India's federal government to bar pilgrims from traveling to Pakistan for the event has sparked condemnation from Sikh organizations and opposition leaders.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, a group that manages Sikh places of worship in India, said the decision hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community.

Bhagwant Mann, Punjab state’s chief minister, accused the Indian central government of double standards. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, he said New Delhi had allowed a recent cricket match between the two countries while simultaneously prohibiting a Sikh religious pilgrimage

The dispute highlights broader tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals, who downgraded diplomatic ties and suspended visas after tit-for-tat missile strikes in May and an earlier deadly attack in disputed Kashmir. Though a U.S.-brokered cease-fire has held, travel between the countries remains heavily restricted.

Despite the strained ties, Pakistani officials say Sikh and other religious pilgrims from India are still welcome to visit shrines in Pakistan under existing arrangements. Many of Sikhism’s holiest sites ended up in Pakistan after the partition of British India in 1947.