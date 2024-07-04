Significance of PM Modi's Visit To Moscow: The First Since The Ukraine War

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Russia and Austria on July 8-10. The Prime Minister will be in Moscow on Jul8 8-9 July at the invitation of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

The leaders will review the entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Earlier, the Russian foreign ministry said that PM Modi and Putin will exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest, and review the entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries. A day earlier, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia had called India a "longtime friend of Russia."

Significance of his visit to Moscow

This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Russia ever since it attacked Ukraine in February 2022. The visit assumes significance given India's smart diplomacy in ties with Moscow and the West in the backdrop of the strained relations between the two.

Over the last two years, New Delhi has tried to maintain a diplomatic balancing act between Russia and Ukraine, while refraining from condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But at the same time, India has expressed concern over the nuclear threat issued by Russian leaders. In various international forums including the UN Security Council, India opted to abstain from voting against Russia pertaining to the conflict.

India and Russia have historically maintained strong strategic ties dating back to the Cold War era. These ties encompass various sectors including defense, energy, trade, and cultural exchange.

India is one of the largest importers of Russian military equipment, including aircraft, tanks, and missiles. Both countries also engage in joint military exercises, enhancing interoperability and defense collaboration. Russia is a significant supplier of energy resources to India, particularly in the form of crude oil.

The energy cooperation includes exploration, production, and supply agreements. India and Russia have collaborated extensively in space exploration and satellite technology. India's Mars Orbiter Mission, launched in 2013, used Russian assistance for tracking and telemetry.

Both countries regularly engage in high-level strategic dialogues to coordinate positions on regional and global issues. This includes consultations on counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and international diplomacy.

Prime Minister will, thereafter, travel to Austria on July 9-10. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Austria in 41 years. He will call on the President of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen and hold talks with the Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer. The Prime Minister and Chancellor will also address business leaders from India and Austria. Prime Minister will interact with members of the Indian community in Moscow as well as in Vienna.