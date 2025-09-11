ETV Bharat / international

Sign Of Importance Of India-US Ties: Indian Amb Kwatra On Gor's Nomination As US Envoy To Delhi

New York/Washington: US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor is one of President Donald Trump’s "most trusted aides" and his nomination to serve in Delhi is viewed as a sign of "importance and priority" of bilateral ties, India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra said.

“I welcome that President Trump is sending one of his most trusted aides, @SergioGor to serve as the next US Ambassador to India,” Kwatra said in a post on X Wednesday.

Kwatra said this move is “viewed as a sign of importance and priority of India-US ties, and a commitment to strengthen the bridges and deepen the bonds of friendship between our two countries.”

Gor will appear Thursday before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington DC for his confirmation hearing to become the ‘Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of India.’

Last month, Trump said on Truth Social that he is promoting Gor, Director of Presidential Personnel, to be the next US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Describing Gor as a “great friend, who has been at my side for many years”, Trump had said that “For the most populous region in the world, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us Make America Great Again. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador.”

Independent organisation US-India Strategic Partnership Forum’s (USISPF), in a letter endorsing Gor, said that he brings “unique strengths” at a critical time in India-US relations when “recent challenges” have introduced strained tensions in the relationship, “underlining the urgency of strong diplomatic leadership to get ties back on track.”