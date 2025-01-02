ETV Bharat / international

At Least 10, Including 2 Children, Killed In Shooting Rampage In Montenegro

Montenegro: At least 10 people, including two children, were killed and four others were seriously wounded on Wednesday in a shooting rampage that followed a bar brawl in a western Montenegrin city, officials said. The shooter was on the run.

Police identified the attacker as 45-year-old Aco Martinovic. He killed the owner of the bar in the city of Cetinje, the bar owner's children and his family members, Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic said at a news conference. “At this moment, we are focused on arresting him,” Saranovic told reporters.

Police dispatched special troops to search for the attacker in Cetinje, located some 30 kilometres (18 miles) northwest of the capital, Podgorica. All the roads in and out of the city have been blocked as police swarmed the streets. Saranovic described the suspect as dangerous and appealed to the residents to stay indoors.

“The level of rage and brutality shows that sometimes such people ... are even more dangerous than members of organized criminal gangs,” Saranovic said. Martinovic was at the bar throughout the day with other guests when the brawl erupted, said Police Commissioner Lazar Scepanovic.

He said that Martinovic then went home, brought back a weapon and opened fire at around 5:30 p.m. “He killed four people” at the bar, before heading out and then continued shooting at three more locations, said Scepanovic. "He tried to take the lives of four more people, and then fled with the vehicle he was using, which we have found.”