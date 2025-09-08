ETV Bharat / international

Shooting Attack At Jerusalem Bus Stop Kills 5

Israeli police and rescue teams respond at the scene of a shooting attack where several people killed and injured in Jerusalem, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. ( AP )

Jerusalem: Paramedics said at least five people were killed in a shooting attack in Jerusalem after two attackers opened fire at a bus stop at a busy intersection in north Jerusalem. Paramedics said an additional 15 people were injured, including six in serious condition. Police said the attackers shot people waiting at a bus stop, while Israeli media reported the attackers also boarded a bus and opened fire inside.

Police a security officer and a civilian shot the attackers soon after the incident began halted the attack. Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of the attackers or their identity. The shooting took place at a major intersection at the northern entrance to Jerusalem, on a road that leads to Jewish settlements located in east Jerusalem.

Footage of the attack showed dozens of people fleeing from a bus stop at the busy intersection during the morning rush hour. Paramedics who responded to the scene said the area was chaotic and covered in broken glass, with people wounded and lying unconscious on the road and a sidewalk near the bus stop. There was no immediate comment on the attack from Palestinian militant groups.

The war in Gaza has sparked a surge of violence in both the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Israel. Palestinian militants have attacked and killed Israelis in Israel and the West Bank, while there has also been a rise in settler violence against Palestinians.