'Shocking Violence in Bangladesh Must Stop': UN Rights Chief

People participate in a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government ( AP )

Geneva (Switzerland): The United Nations' human rights chief Volker Turk said Sunday that the "shocking violence" in Bangladesh must end, as he urged the government to stop targeting peaceful protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina clashed with government supporters Sunday, with scores killed in one of the deadliest days since demonstrations began.

"The shocking violence in Bangladesh must stop," Turk said in a statement.

"With a mass march on Dhaka planned for tomorrow, and the youth wing of the ruling party called up against the protesters, I am deeply worried that there will be further loss of life and wider destruction.

"I appeal urgently to the political leadership and to the security forces to abide by their obligations to protect the right to life, and the freedom of peaceful assembly and expression."

Rallies that began last month against civil service job quotas have escalated into some of the worst unrest of Hasina's 15-year rule and shifted into wider calls for the 76-year-old to step down.