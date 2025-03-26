ETV Bharat / international

'Shocking' Mass Bleaching Drains Life From Australian Reef

Sydney: Alarming levels of coral bleaching have been recorded off Australia's western coast, scientists said Wednesday, turning huge chunks of a celebrated reef system a sickly dull white.

A months-long marine heatwave had "cooked" the sprawling Ningaloo Reef, ocean scientist Kate Quigley said, part of a world heritage-listed marine park renowned for vibrant corals and migrating whale sharks.

Although environment officials were still verifying the scale of damage, Quigley said it was on track to be the region's worst mass-bleaching event in years.

"Warm oceans have just cooked the corals this year," Quigley told AFP. "It wouldn't be amiss to throw in the word 'unprecedented'. "It has gone deep, it's not just the top of the reef that is bleaching. Many different species of coral are bleaching."

Branching through shallow waters along Australia's western coast, the 300-kilometre (185-mile) Ningaloo Reef is one of the largest "fringing reefs" in the world. The unfolding mass bleaching looked to be the worst since 2011, Quigley said.

Ocean waters lapping Western Australia have been as much as three degrees warmer than average over recent summer months, according to the government weather bureau.

Rising temperatures shot past the "bleaching threshold" sometime in mid-January, according to monitoring by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Bleaching occurs when warm waters trigger a biological response forcing coral to expel the colourful algae embedded in their tissues.