Ship Attacked In Red Sea Off Yemen With Gunfire, Rocket-Propelled Grenades, UK Maritime Agency Says

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said that an armed security team on the ship had returned fire and that the "situation is ongoing."

Ship Attacked In Red Sea Off Yemen With Gunfire, Rocket-Propelled Grenades, UK Maritime Agency Says
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : July 6, 2025

Dubai: A ship came under attack Sunday in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen by armed men firing guns and launching rocket-propelled grenades, a group overseen by the British military said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center said that an armed security team on the ship had returned fire and that the "situation is ongoing." "Authorities are investigating," it said.

Yemen's Houthi rebels have launched attacks in the Red Sea over the Israel-Hamas war, but a ceasefire largely has been holding. Pirates from Africa also have operated in the region.

