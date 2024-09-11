Trump Says Debate Rigged, Taylor Swift Will 'Probably Pay a Price' for Endorsing Kamala Harris

Washington, USA: Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed -- without providing evidence -- that the debate between him and rival Kamala Harris was "rigged."

"It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be, because when you looked at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her," he said on right-wing news channel Fox News.

He also panned pop megastar Taylor Swift for endorsing Harris shortly after the debate, saying: "I was not a Taylor Swift fan... she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

Meanwhile, according to a PTI report, Donald Trump has accused Kamala Harris of hating Israel and that the Jewish state would not exist "within two years from now" if she became the president of the US. During a bitter televised debate with Harris on Tuesday, Trump asserted that the Israel-Hamas war would have never started if he had been president. She wouldn't even meet with Netanyahu when he went to Congress to make a very important speech. She refused to be there because she was at a sorority party of hers She hates Israel," Trump, 78, said.