Sheikh Hasina Arrives In India; NSA Ajit Doval Meets Her

New Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned on Monday following unprecedented anti-government protests, arrived at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad near here, sources said.

Hasina travelled in a transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force till Tripura and then she was flown in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft. She was received by the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the Hindon Airbase.

India decided to provide a safe passage through the Indian airspace to Hasina's aircraft following a request from Dhaka, the sources told news agency PTI. Indian government sources said New Delhi is closely following the fast-paced developments in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security at his official residence here. The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar among others.

In Dhaka, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman said Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over the responsibilities. "I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in a televised address. The Army chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order.

More than 100 people have been killed in the protests against the Hasina government over the last two days. The students' protests in Bangladesh started last month against a controversial job quota scheme. The protests now have turned into an anti-government agitation. The controversial quota system provided for 30 per cent reservations in civil services jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war. (With agency inputs)