Shehbaz Sharif Trolled For Rushing To Greet Russian Prez At SCO Summit; Left Looking On As Modi-Putin Walk Past

Shehbaz Sharif in the background as PM Modi and President Putin walk by in conversation. ( PTI )

One video captured Sharif standing nearby as PM Modi and Putin walked together, engrossed in conversation, during the ceremonial proceedings. Sharif is seen looking on as the two leaders pass him without acknowledgement, a moment that immediately caught the internet's attention.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was trolled after videos from the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin showed him in awkward moments around Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Another video amplified the trolling. Following the official photo session, Sharif is seen dashing toward Putin from behind and quickly extending his hand for a handshake. The hurried approach sparked criticism online, with many branding it 'attention-seeking behaviour.'

In the viral clip, Putin walks alongside Xi Jinping and Shehbaz Sharif approaches from behind and suddenly extends a handshake to Putin.

Meanwhile, PM Modi and Putin were later seen exchanging a warm hug on the sidelines, highlighting their strong rapport. PM Modi also posted the official group photo on X, where Sharif appeared at the far corner, further fueling memes and jokes.

The 25th SCO Summit, which began on August 31, has brought together more than 20 world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, for discussion on security, trade, and regional cooperation. While the diplomatic focus remained on strengthening ties, it was Sharif's behaviour that dominated the social media conversations.