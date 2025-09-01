ETV Bharat / international

Shehbaz Sharif Trolled For Rushing To Greet Russian Prez At SCO Summit; Left Looking On As Modi-Putin Walk Past

At the SCO Summit, Shehbaz Sharif was trolled after videos showed him watching Modi and Putin walk past, later dashing to greet the Russian President.

Shehbaz Sharif
Shehbaz Sharif in the background as PM Modi and President Putin walk by in conversation. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 1, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST

Updated : September 1, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST

1 Min Read

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was trolled after videos from the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin showed him in awkward moments around Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One video captured Sharif standing nearby as PM Modi and Putin walked together, engrossed in conversation, during the ceremonial proceedings. Sharif is seen looking on as the two leaders pass him without acknowledgement, a moment that immediately caught the internet's attention.

Another video amplified the trolling. Following the official photo session, Sharif is seen dashing toward Putin from behind and quickly extending his hand for a handshake. The hurried approach sparked criticism online, with many branding it 'attention-seeking behaviour.'

In the viral clip, Putin walks alongside Xi Jinping and Shehbaz Sharif approaches from behind and suddenly extends a handshake to Putin.

Meanwhile, PM Modi and Putin were later seen exchanging a warm hug on the sidelines, highlighting their strong rapport. PM Modi also posted the official group photo on X, where Sharif appeared at the far corner, further fueling memes and jokes.

The 25th SCO Summit, which began on August 31, has brought together more than 20 world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, for discussion on security, trade, and regional cooperation. While the diplomatic focus remained on strengthening ties, it was Sharif's behaviour that dominated the social media conversations.

Also Read

  1. SCO Condemns Pahalgam Attack; Concurs With India That Double Standards To Fight Terrorism Unacceptable
  2. Xi Calls On SCO To Uphold Fairness, Justice; Pushes For Multipolarity In Global Governance
  3. WATCH: Modi, Putin, Xi Bonhomie In Tianjin Ahead Of SCO Plenary Session

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was trolled after videos from the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin showed him in awkward moments around Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

One video captured Sharif standing nearby as PM Modi and Putin walked together, engrossed in conversation, during the ceremonial proceedings. Sharif is seen looking on as the two leaders pass him without acknowledgement, a moment that immediately caught the internet's attention.

Another video amplified the trolling. Following the official photo session, Sharif is seen dashing toward Putin from behind and quickly extending his hand for a handshake. The hurried approach sparked criticism online, with many branding it 'attention-seeking behaviour.'

In the viral clip, Putin walks alongside Xi Jinping and Shehbaz Sharif approaches from behind and suddenly extends a handshake to Putin.

Meanwhile, PM Modi and Putin were later seen exchanging a warm hug on the sidelines, highlighting their strong rapport. PM Modi also posted the official group photo on X, where Sharif appeared at the far corner, further fueling memes and jokes.

The 25th SCO Summit, which began on August 31, has brought together more than 20 world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, for discussion on security, trade, and regional cooperation. While the diplomatic focus remained on strengthening ties, it was Sharif's behaviour that dominated the social media conversations.

Also Read

  1. SCO Condemns Pahalgam Attack; Concurs With India That Double Standards To Fight Terrorism Unacceptable
  2. Xi Calls On SCO To Uphold Fairness, Justice; Pushes For Multipolarity In Global Governance
  3. WATCH: Modi, Putin, Xi Bonhomie In Tianjin Ahead Of SCO Plenary Session
Last Updated : September 1, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHEHBAZ SHARIFSCO SUMMITPUTINPM MODISHEHBAZ SHARIF TROLLED AT SCO

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.