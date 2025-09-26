ETV Bharat / international

Shehbaz Sharif In Sabre-Rattling UN Speech, Threatens India, Praises Military Officials

New York: In a sabre-rattling speech to the General Assembly on Friday, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif made threats to India, praising the nation’s military leaders. He threatened a Pakistan attack on India under the guise of defending its “right" to Indus waters, calling India's restriction an “act of war”.

Sharif claimed that Pakistan had a “victory” in the May conflict with India and acted from a position of strength; in reality, it was his Director General of Military Operations, Major General Kashif Abdullah, who called his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, and asked for a ceasefire. Besides his military officials, Sharif also showered praise on US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping.

He claimed that Trump avoided a “catastrophic” war; the rationale for Pakistan was nominating him for a Nobel Prize. Sharif said he was also grateful to Trump for meeting with Arab and some Muslim majority countries at the UN this week. About Xi, he expressed admiration for his "vision and foresight”.

After India, Sharif’s attacks were directed against Israel, demonising it as “genocidal” and asserting that it had "unleashed unspeakable terror”.