Shattered Classrooms: Gaza's Children Bear The Brunt of War

Khan Younis (Gaza): The sound of gunfire and bomb blasts was never strange to the children of Gaza, as they lived in the middle of the conflict for years. They even watched their homes and schools turn into rubble in seconds.
However, the sudden escalation of war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023, has devastated them beyond repair as nonstop airstrikes killed thousands, destroyed homes and schools, and shattered millions of dreams.
Schools in Ruins
Ever since the latest conflict broke out last year, over 6 lakh schoolchildren in Gaza have been away from school for the whole year. And amid fresh skirmishes in the Middle East, uncertainties persist about their possible return to classes.
The Global Education Cluster, a coalition of relief organisations headed by UNICEF and Save the Children, claims that Israeli shelling has destroyed more than 90% of Gaza's school buildings, many of which were operated by UNWRA, the UN agency for Palestinians.
It may take years before they are used again since about 85% are so damaged that they require extensive rehabilitation, they said.
On the other hand, many government and UN schools are acting as shelters for many of Gaza's residents, as almost 1.9 million have been forced from their homes.
A Glimmer of Hope
While aid organisations struggle with the abundance of other needs, their efforts to establish alternate educational options have not shown much success.
Till last month, at least 1,200 volunteer instructors ran 175 temporary learning centres established by UNICEF and other assistance organisations; the majority of these centres have been operational since late May and have served roughly 30,000 children, according to Tess Ingram, regional spokesperson for UNICEF.
Along with mental health and emotional development exercises, they provide reading and numeracy lessons.
However, she added, it is difficult for them to obtain stationery, paper, and books as these items are not seen as vital necessities, much like it is difficult for relief organisations to provide enough food and medication to Gaza.
In 45 of its former schools that are now shelters, UNRWA launched a "back to learning" program in August that offers kids games, theatre, art, music, and sports.
According to spokeswoman Juliette Touma, the goal is to "give them some respite, a chance to reconnect with their friends, and to simply be children."
Gaza Casualties
Large portions of Gaza have been damaged by the one-year Israeli war, which has also resulted in a humanitarian crisis with the spread of illnesses and severe starvation.
Gaza health officials report that over 42,000 Palestinians have died. Youngsters are among those most badly impacted. According to UNICEF, almost all 1.1 million youngsters in Gaza are thought to require psychosocial assistance.
Israel claimed that its operation was to destroy Hamas to prevent it from carrying out its October 7, 2023, attack, in which Hamas fighters abducted 250 people and killed almost 1,200 people in southern Israel.
In the West Bank, where Israel has increased travel restrictions and conducted frequent raids, the war has also hindered Palestinian children's access to education.
