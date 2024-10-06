ETV Bharat / international

Shattered Classrooms: Gaza's Children Bear The Brunt of War

Children look at the damage following an Israeli airstrike in the Balata refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Nablus on July 27, 2024 ( AP )

Khan Younis (Gaza): The sound of gunfire and bomb blasts was never strange to the children of Gaza, as they lived in the middle of the conflict for years. They even watched their homes and schools turn into rubble in seconds.

However, the sudden escalation of war between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023, has devastated them beyond repair as nonstop airstrikes killed thousands, destroyed homes and schools, and shattered millions of dreams.

Schools in Ruins

Ever since the latest conflict broke out last year, over 6 lakh schoolchildren in Gaza have been away from school for the whole year. And amid fresh skirmishes in the Middle East, uncertainties persist about their possible return to classes.

The Global Education Cluster, a coalition of relief organisations headed by UNICEF and Save the Children, claims that Israeli shelling has destroyed more than 90% of Gaza's school buildings, many of which were operated by UNWRA, the UN agency for Palestinians.

It may take years before they are used again since about 85% are so damaged that they require extensive rehabilitation, they said.

On the other hand, many government and UN schools are acting as shelters for many of Gaza's residents, as almost 1.9 million have been forced from their homes.

A Glimmer of Hope

While aid organisations struggle with the abundance of other needs, their efforts to establish alternate educational options have not shown much success.

Till last month, at least 1,200 volunteer instructors ran 175 temporary learning centres established by UNICEF and other assistance organisations; the majority of these centres have been operational since late May and have served roughly 30,000 children, according to Tess Ingram, regional spokesperson for UNICEF.