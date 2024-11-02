ETV Bharat / international

Shark Bites 61-year-old Maui Surfer, Completely Severing His Leg

Police officers who arrived at the scene first tried to control the bleeding with tourniquets as the surfer's leg was completely severed below the knee.

FILE - A surfer walks out of the ocean on Oahu's North Shore near Haleiwa, Hawaii, March 31, 2020. (AP)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 11 minutes ago

Wailuku, Hawaii: A shark bit a Maui surfer Friday and severed his leg, authorities said. The man, 61, was surfing off Waiehu Beach Park Friday morning when a shark bit him. Police officers who arrived at the scene first tried to control the bleeding with tourniquets. His leg was “completely severed just below the knee,” Maui County said in a news release.

The man was alert while being treated on shore and then taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. The incident prompted officials to close the beach park. Officials warned people to stay out of the water in the area. The public warning to stay out of the water for a mile in each direction of the incident will be in effect until at least noon on Saturday. The warning will be extended if there is a shark sighting in the area.

Maui fire and ocean safety officials were patrolling the waters using rescue watercraft and a drone. State officials provided shark warning signs and helped with cordoning off the area. There were no details provided on what kind of shark was involved.

In June, well-known surfer Tamayo Perry was killed in a shark attack while surfing off Oahu's North Shore.

