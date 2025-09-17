ETV Bharat / international

Sharif, Munir Set For Key Talks With Trump Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Islamabad: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to hold a meeting with President Donald Trump next week during his visit to the US to attend the UN General Assembly session, a media report said on Tuesday.

The meeting, expected on September 25 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, will also be attended by Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, Geo News reported, citing sources.

The huddle - taking place with the consultation, support, and endorsement of Qatar and Saudi Arabia - will have a wide-ranging agenda from floods in Pakistan to the repercussions of the Israeli attack on Qatar, it said, citing sources.

The Pakistan-India situation is also likely to be discussed during the high-level meeting, the sources added.

Citing diplomatic sources, it said that Riyadh and Doha are supportive of this Shehbaz-Trump meeting. However, Pakistan's embassy in Washington has refrained from commenting or denying the possible meeting.

The prospective development comes against the backdrop of improving diplomatic relations between Islamabad and Washington, especially following the armed conflict between Pakistan and India in May.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he brokered a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.