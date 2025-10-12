ETV Bharat / international

3 Qatari Diplomats Killed In Car Crash While Heading To Egyptian Resort Of Sharm El-Sheikh

Workers carry paint as they walk past a banner showing Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi at the Red Sea city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, where President Donald Trump is expected to hold a summit of world leaders on Gaza during his visit. ( AP )

Cairo: Three Qatari diplomats were killed in a car crash Saturday while heading to Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, health officials said. Two other diplomats were injured when their vehicle overturned about 50 kilometres (31 miles) from Sharm el-Sheikh, the officials said.

The diplomats, who were from the Qatari protocol team, were travelling to the city ahead of a high-level summit celebrating a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, the officials said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media. Qatar mediated the ceasefire along with Egypt and the U.S. Turkey also joined the negotiations earlier this month in Sharm el-Sheikh, which was capped by a ceasefire and the release of hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.