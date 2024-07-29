ETV Bharat / international

Mass Shooting in New York Park Leaves One Dead, Six Injured

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Jul 29, 2024

A mass shooting at Maplewood Park in upstate New York resulted in one death and at least six injuries. The incident occurred around 6.20 pm on Sunday, with multiple police agencies responding to the scene. An adult in their 20s was killed, and another person is in critical condition.

Representative Image (AP)

Rochester (New York): One person is dead and at least six others were injured following a mass shooting Sunday at a park in upstate New York.

Rochester police said they responded to Maplewood Park around 6:20 p.m. to a large gathering with shots fired and found several people suffering from gunshot wounds. An adult in their 20s was killed, another person suffered a life-threatening injury and five people were hospitalized with minor injuries, Capt. Greg Bello said.

The identity of the victim fatally shot has not yet been released pending the notification of the family, Bello said.

Several police agencies responded to the park including the Irondequoit Police, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Police and New York State Police. Rochester police did confirm a party was happening in the area at the time of the shooting.

"At this point, we don't know how many people were shooting," Bello said. "We are trying to work our way through as many witnesses as we can."

No suspects were in custody, police said. Police asked that anyone with video of the shooting send it to Major Crimes or contact Crime Stoppers or call either 311 or 911 with any information.

Rochester is about 340 miles (547 kilometres) northwest of Manhattan.

