ETV Bharat / international

12 People Killed In Road Accident In Pakistan's Sindh

A bus carrying a wedding party was returning from Hyderabad when an accident took place on Monday night, resulting in several killed and multiple injuries.

Representational Image
Representational Image (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Karachi: At least 12 people, including eight members of the same family, were killed when a bus collided with a trailer on the National Highway in the southern Sindh province of Pakistan. The passenger bus carrying a wedding party was returning from Hyderabad when the accident took place near Moro on Monday night, Deputy Commissioner Arsalan Saleem Hyderabad said.

“There were around 20 people in the wedding party and 12 were killed," he said. One of the dead, a young girl, who was badly injured in the accident, succumbed to her injuries in a hospital in Karachi on Tuesday morning. Saleem said eight of the deceased belonged to the family of a prominent doctor.

A doctor at the Moro government hospital said the condition of five of the injured was critical and they were moved to Nawabshah and Karachi for better care. The driver of the trailer who hit the bus fled from the scene. Road accidents in Pakistan are common because of reckless driving, poor condition of vehicles, damaged roads, and untrained drivers.

Read More

  1. Pak Govt, Imran Khan's PTI To Meet To Resolve Political Differences
  2. Pak Confirms Airstrikes Targeting Militants' Hideouts In Afghanistan, Kabul Terms It 'Brutal Act'

Karachi: At least 12 people, including eight members of the same family, were killed when a bus collided with a trailer on the National Highway in the southern Sindh province of Pakistan. The passenger bus carrying a wedding party was returning from Hyderabad when the accident took place near Moro on Monday night, Deputy Commissioner Arsalan Saleem Hyderabad said.

“There were around 20 people in the wedding party and 12 were killed," he said. One of the dead, a young girl, who was badly injured in the accident, succumbed to her injuries in a hospital in Karachi on Tuesday morning. Saleem said eight of the deceased belonged to the family of a prominent doctor.

A doctor at the Moro government hospital said the condition of five of the injured was critical and they were moved to Nawabshah and Karachi for better care. The driver of the trailer who hit the bus fled from the scene. Road accidents in Pakistan are common because of reckless driving, poor condition of vehicles, damaged roads, and untrained drivers.

Read More

  1. Pak Govt, Imran Khan's PTI To Meet To Resolve Political Differences
  2. Pak Confirms Airstrikes Targeting Militants' Hideouts In Afghanistan, Kabul Terms It 'Brutal Act'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAKISTANROAD ACCIDENT IN PAKISTAN SINDHROAD ACCIDENT CASES IN PAKISTANROAD ACCIDENT IN SINDH UPDATES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.