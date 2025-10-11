ETV Bharat / international

Group Says Attack By Sudanese Paramilitaries In Darfur Kills At Least 53

Cairo: At least 53 people, including 14 children and 15 women, were killed in an attack by Sudanese paramilitaries that hit a shelter in a besieged Darfur city, a doctors’ group said Saturday. The shelling attack late Friday by the Rapid Support Forces on the city of el-Fasher also wounded another 21 people, including five children and seven women, said the Sudan Doctors’ Network, a group of medical professionals tracking the Sudanese civil war.

The attack by the Rapid Support Forces hit the al-Arqam Home, which sheltered displaced families in el-Fasher, the provincial capital of North Darfur province, the group said. The shelter is located at the Omdurman Islamic University.

“This massacre represents a continuation of the scorched-earth policy practiced by the Rapid Support Forces against civilians, in flagrant violation of all international norms and laws,” the medical group said.

The RSF didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The strike late Friday was the latest deadly attack on el-Fasher which has been for months the epicenter of the war between the Sudanese military and the paramilitaries.

The city has been under siege for over a year. The U.N. and other aid groups warn that 260,000 civilians remain trapped in the city after most of its population fled RSF attacks on the city and its surroundings.