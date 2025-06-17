ETV Bharat / international

9 Killed, 26 Injured In Explosion At Fireworks Plant In China

The explosion took place at Linli County in Hunan province on Monday, caused extensive damage to the neighbourhood buildings.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : June 17, 2025 at 3:05 PM IST

Beijing: Nine people have died and 26 others injured when a massive explosion rocked a fireworks factory in central China. The explosion took place at Linli County in Hunan province on Monday, official media reported on Tuesday. Videos on state-run media platforms showed the massive explosion followed by a thick plume of smoke rising from the factory site. The blast caused extensive damage to the neighbourhood buildings, where people were seen scampering for cover to escape the falling debris.

A search and rescue operation is currently underway, and an investigation team has been formed to determine the cause of the accident, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. China's Ministry of Emergency Management said on Tuesday that it has dispatched a team to guide the rescue efforts at the site.

The ministry has urged relevant authorities to promptly identify all individuals affected by the explosion and to ensure that no secondary accidents occur. Efforts must be made to ascertain the cause of the explosion as soon as possible and to hold those responsible accountable, it said.

