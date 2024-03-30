Several People Held Hostage in Dutch Town of Ede

By PTI

Published : 21 hours ago

Updated : 20 hours ago

Heavily armed police surrounded a portion of a Dutch town, claiming that multiple people were being held hostage in a building there.

Heavily armed police surrounded a portion of a Dutch town, claiming that multiple people were being held hostage in a building there.

Ede (Netherlands): Three people who were held hostage for hours in a nightclub in the central town of Ede were released Saturday, police said, but they added that the situation is not over. Gelderland Police announced the hostage release in a message on X, formerly Twitter. They gave no further details about whether more hostages remained in the club. Heavily armed police and special arrest teams, some wearing masks, were massed outside the popular club.

Video from the scene showed three people walking out of the club with their hands in the air following their release. Police said in a message on X, formerly Twitter, that at the moment there is no indication of a terrorist motive. Earlier Saturday, officers cordoned off a square in central Ede and evacuated about 150 nearby homes, saying that multiple people were being held hostage in a building there.

Police spokesman Simen Klok told The Associated Press people were being held hostage but he declined to give more details of the incident or say how many people were involved. The hostages were being held in Cafe Petticoat, a popular bar and nightclub in Ede, according to an AP videographer at the scene.

Images from the scene in Ede, a rural market town 85 kilometres (53 miles) southeast of Amsterdam, showed police and firefighters on the streets in a cordoned-off area. The municipality said that all shops in the centre of Ede would remain closed while the situation continued. Trains to and from the town's station also were halted.

Last Updated :20 hours ago

