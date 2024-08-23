ETV Bharat / international

27 Killed As Indian-Registered Passenger Bus Plunges Into River In Nepal

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): At least 27 people were killed after an Indian-registered passenger bus plunged into the Marsyangdi River in central Nepal on Friday, according to media reports.

The bus carrying 43 passengers from Gorakhpur was heading toward the capital Kathmandu from the resort town of Pokhara when it drove off the highway in Aaina Pahara in the Tanahun district. At least 29 passengers have been rescued from the bus with the number plate UP 53 FT 7623. The bus belonged to Kesarwani Travel Agency of Gorakhpur.

Many Killed As Indian-Registered Passenger Bus Plunges Into River In Nepal (ANI)

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is coordinating the search and rescue operations with local authorities. “@IndiainNepal is grieved to confirm the death of 27 Indians in the unfortunate road accident in Tanahun. Remaining 16 passengers have been airlifted to Kathmandu for further treatment at TU Teaching Hospital. Embassy mourns the loss of lives & prays for early recovery of the injured,” the Indian Embassy at Kathmandu posted on X later in the evening.

“@IndiainNepal continues to be in constant touch with local authorities and the hospital staff for treatment of the injured and earliest repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased to India,” the Mission said and provided three numbers that it said would be available 24X7 for emergency response.

The passengers had boarded the bus from Allahabad railway station. A travel agent named Charu had booked two buses are a car and there were a total of 110 people in the three vehicles. Among which, one bus fell into the river.