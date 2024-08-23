27 Killed As Indian-Registered Passenger Bus Plunges Into River In Nepal

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): At least 27 people were killed after an Indian-registered passenger bus plunged into the Marsyangdi River in central Nepal on Friday, according to media reports.
The bus carrying 43 passengers from Gorakhpur was heading toward the capital Kathmandu from the resort town of Pokhara when it drove off the highway in Aaina Pahara in the Tanahun district. At least 29 passengers have been rescued from the bus with the number plate UP 53 FT 7623. The bus belonged to Kesarwani Travel Agency of Gorakhpur.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is coordinating the search and rescue operations with local authorities. “@IndiainNepal is grieved to confirm the death of 27 Indians in the unfortunate road accident in Tanahun. Remaining 16 passengers have been airlifted to Kathmandu for further treatment at TU Teaching Hospital. Embassy mourns the loss of lives & prays for early recovery of the injured,” the Indian Embassy at Kathmandu posted on X later in the evening.
“@IndiainNepal continues to be in constant touch with local authorities and the hospital staff for treatment of the injured and earliest repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased to India,” the Mission said and provided three numbers that it said would be available 24X7 for emergency response.
The passengers had boarded the bus from Allahabad railway station. A travel agent named Charu had booked two buses are a car and there were a total of 110 people in the three vehicles. Among which, one bus fell into the river.
District Disaster Officer Gautam Gupta said around 110 people from Maharashtra were going to Nepal via Prayagraj under 'Pandurang Yatra'. Remaining passengers are in Mungling in Nepal, he said.
The Relief Commissioner of UP said they are trying to establish contact to find out whether any person from UP is among the victims. SDM Maharajganj is being sent to Nepal.
Information Officer at the District Police Office, Tanahu, Mohan Bahadur Khan said 29 passengers have been taken to the hospital but their condition has not been disclosed yet. A team of 45 Armed Police Force personnel from the Armed Police Force Nepal Disaster Management Training School has already reached the accident site and undertaking the rescue operations, media reports said.
This apart, 35 APF personnel from no 23 Battalion, Bhanu, Tanahun, are also involved in the rescue operation, the report said.
Last month, two buses carrying 65 passengers were washed away by a landslide into the swollen Trishuli River in Nepal. (With Agency Inputs)
