3 People Die In Overnight Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Russia

Rescuers lay toys and flowers on the site of Russia's Thursday night missile strike that hit a multistory residential house killing 31 civilians including five children in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. ( AP )

Moscow: Ukrainian drone attacks overnight into Saturday killed three people, Russian officials said Saturday. Russia’s Defence Ministry said air defences intercepted or destroyed 112 drones across eight Russian regions and the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula.

A drone attack on the Rostov region, on the border with Ukraine, killed one person, acting governor Yuri Slyusar said. Further from the front line, a woman was killed and two other people wounded in a drone strike on business premises in the Penza region, according to regional governor Oleg Melnichenko. In the Samara region, falling drone debris sparked a fire that killed an elderly resident, regional Gov. Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said.

According to the Ukrainian air force, Russia launched 53 drones and decoys at Ukraine overnight into Saturday. It said that air defences shot down or jammed 45 drones. Eleven people were wounded in an overnight drone strike on the Kharkiv region, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said Saturday.