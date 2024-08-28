ETV Bharat / international

10 Palestinians Killed, 15 Injured By Israeli Forces In West Bank: Red Crescent

By AFP

At least 10 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces in raids and strikes across several towns in the occupied West Bank, Red Crescent said on Wednesday.

Mourners carry the body of Khalil Ziada, wrapped in a Palestinian flag, as they leave a hospital morgue during his funeral in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. He died in an Israeli settler attack in Wadi Rahal village.
Mourners carry the body of Khalil Ziada, wrapped in a Palestinian flag, as they leave a hospital morgue during his funeral in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. He died in an Israeli settler attack in Wadi Rahal village. (AP)

Nablus (Palestine): At least 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids and strikes in several towns in the north of the occupied West Bank, a spokesman for the Red Crescent said Wednesday.

Two Palestinians were killed in the city of Jenin, four others in a nearby village, and four more in a refugee camp near the town of Tubas, said the Red Crescent's Ahmed Jibril. He added that 15 others had been wounded.

The Israeli army said early Wednesday it was carrying out an "operation to thwart terrorism in Jenin and Tulkarm" in the northern West Bank. The operation comes two days after Israel said it carried out an air strike on the West Bank that the Palestinian Authority reported killed five people.

Violence in the West Bank has surged alongside the war in Gaza, with more than 640 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops and settlers since Hamas's October 7 attack, according to an AFP tally based on Palestinian health ministry figures. At least 19 Israelis have been killed in Palestinian attacks during the same period, according to Israeli officials.

