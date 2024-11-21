ETV Bharat / international

At Least 38 Killed In Pakistan Sectarian Attacks: Official

Peshawar: Gunmen in northeastern Pakistan killed at least 38 people in two attacks on Thursday, officials said, adding that the incidents were linked to sectarian violence that has claimed dozens of lives in recent months.

"Two separate convoys of Shiite people... were targeted by the terrorists in the Kurram district," Javed ullah Mehsud a senior administration official, told AFP.

"The death toll has now risen to 38, with 11 others injured in both attacks," he said, revising an earlier toll. "Initial reports confirm that the victims include six women, several children, and police officers," he added.

"Approximately 10 attackers were involved in both incidents, firing indiscriminately from both sides of the road." A police officer confirmed the latest toll, speaking on the condition of anonymity.