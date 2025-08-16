Over 320 Killed In Pakistan Monsoon Rains In Past 48 Hours: Authorities

Peshawar: The death toll from heavy monsoon rains that have triggered flash floods across northern Pakistan has risen to at least 321 people in the last 48 hours, disaster agencies said Saturday.
The majority of deaths, 307, were reported in the mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority said.
Residents walk next to damaged cars stuck to an electric pole following flash flooding due to heavy rains in a neighborhood of Mingora, the main town of Swat Valley, northwestern Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. (AP)
Also Read
- Man Killed, Daughter Critically Injured As Neem Tree Falls On Bike In Delhi's Kalkaji
- Heavy Downpour Throws Life Out Of Gear In Andhra Pradesh, 2 Die In Rain-Related Incidents