Aftermath In Gaza's Deir Al-balah After Dozens Killed In Israeli Strikes

Gaza: Palestinian rescuers reported 120 people killed on Thursday in Israeli strikes on blockaded Gaza, where a US-backed organisation said it intends to begin distributing aid by the end of the month.

Aid to Gaza has been cut off since March 2, a tactic Israel has said is intended to force concessions from Hamas, but the group insisted on Thursday that the restoration of humanitarian assistance to the war-ravaged territory was "the minimum requirement" for talks.

Aftermath In Gaza's Deir Al-balah After Dozens Killed In Israeli Strikes (AFP)

It also warned that Gaza was not "for sale" hours after US President Donald Trump, on a visit to the region, again floated taking over the territory and turning it into "a freedom zone".

Gaza's civil defence agency said the death toll from Israeli bombardment since dawn on Thursday had risen to 120.

Israel's aid blockade preceded a resumption of military operations on March 18, ending a ceasefire that had largely halted hostilities since mid-January.

For weeks, UN agencies have warned that supplies of everything from food and clean water to fuel and medicines are reaching new lows.

The World Health Organization said the last hospital in Gaza providing cancer and cardiac care had stopped functioning after an Israeli attack on Tuesday left it "severely damaged and inaccessible".

UN special rapporteur for the Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese, accused Israel of "killing what's left of Humanity".

AFPTV footage from the aftermath of a strike on Deir al-Balah in the centre of the territory showed flattened buildings and piles of concrete rubble.

"We pray for this war to end, and we appeal to all international institutions to end the war because enough is enough," said Gaza resident Maher Ghanem, his arm in a sling.

Gaza not 'for sale'

Following the latest deaths, Hamas called on the international community to hold Israel to account for what it described as a "barbaric escalation".

Israel says its aid stoppage and military pressure are meant to force Hamas to free the remaining hostages seized during the October 2023 attack that triggered the war.

But senior Hamas official Basem Naim said the entry of aid into Gaza was "the minimum requirement for a conducive and constructive negotiation environment".

"Access to food, water, and medicine is a fundamental human right -- not a subject for negotiation," he added.