At Least 57 Killed In Gaza Despite Trump's Call For Israel To Halt Bombing

This picture taken during a media tour organised by the Israeli army shows war-damaged and destroyed buildings in the vicinity of the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza City, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. ( AP )

Palestinian Territories: Gaza’s civil defence agency said Israeli bombardment had killed at least 57 people since dawn on Saturday, even after US President Donald Trump urged Israel to halt its attacks on the territory.

"The death toll from the ongoing Israeli bombardment since dawn today stands at 57, including 40 in Gaza City alone," Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for the agency under Hamas authority, told AFP. Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency or the Israeli military.

Bassal said the victims in Gaza City included 18 people who were killed in an Israeli strike targeting the home of the Abdul Aal family in the city's Al-Tuffa neighbourhood. Mohammed Abu Salmiya, head of Gaza's main Al-Shifa Hospital, had earlier told AFP that at least 39 people had been killed since dawn, including dozens in Gaza City.