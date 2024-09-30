ETV Bharat / international

Nearly 200 Killed in Floods, Landslides in Nepal

Kathmandu: The death toll from rain-induced floods and landslides across Nepal reached nearly 200, with at least 30 people still missing as search and rescue operations continued for the third consecutive day on Monday. Incessant rainfall over the weekend triggered floods and landslides, wreaking havoc in the Himalayan nation.

At least 192 people have been killed in the continuous rainfall, floods, landslides and inundation, according to Home Ministry Spokesperson Rishiram Tiwari. He said 194 others have also been injured nationwide in the disaster, while 30 others remain missing.

An all-party meeting convened by Officiating Prime Minister Prakash Man Singh at the Prime Minister's Office in Singha Durbar on Sunday decided to enhance rescue, relief, and re-establishment efforts during the ongoing disaster caused by heavy rains.

The Home Ministry said all security agencies have been deployed for relief efforts following the floods and landslides, and the Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel have rescued around 4,500 disaster-affected individuals so far.

While those injured are receiving free treatment, food and other emergency relief materials have been provided to others affected by the floods. Hundreds of people are facing a shortage of food, safe drinking water and sanitation in Kathmandu following the natural disaster, according to eyewitnesses.

Market prices have also soared as vegetables coming from India and other districts of the country have been temporarily halted due to obstruction in major highways due to landslides. Numerous roads throughout the nation are severely damaged, and all routes leading to the capital city, Kathmandu, are still blocked, leaving thousands of travellers stranded, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.