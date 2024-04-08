Three Killed in Explosion Followed by Fire in Paris Apartment Building

author img

By ANI

Published : Apr 8, 2024, 6:44 AM IST

Three Killed in Explosion Followed by Fire in Paris Apartment Building (IANS photo)

After the blast, the people residing in the neighbouring buildings were also rushed to different locations for safety before they returned to their homes. This is the third explosion in just a few years inside a structure, killing multiple people.

Paris: Three people were killed in an explosion followed by a blaze in an eight-storey building in Paris on Sunday evening, Le Parisien, a French daily newspaper, reported. The origin of the blast, however, remains unknown as of now.

The building is located in the 11th arrondissement of Paris, and according to initial information, an explosion whose origin remains to be determined was heard before a fire broke out on the 7th floor of a building on Rue de Charonne.

"The neighbors do not understand what could have triggered this explosion, because there is no gas in the building," Luc Lebon, deputy mayor of the 11th arrondissement, told Le Parisien. Nevertheless, despite the building's residents' denials, the authorities have not ruled out the gas trail.

An investigation into the incident has been opened for "destruction by fire or dangerous means" and "involuntary homicide", and detectives from the capital's 2nd judicial police district were assigned to look into the cause of the explosion, according to the public prosecutor, reported Le Parisien.

Following the blast, the occupants of the neighbouring buildings were also evacuated. They later, returned to their homes. Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, this is the third time in just a few years, that an explosion inside a structure has struck the capital, killing multiple people.

According to Le Parisien, on January 12, 2019, an explosion hit Rue de Trevise , in which four people died. Whereas, last year, on June 21, 2023, 277 rue Saint-Jacques was blown up, as a result of which three people lost their lives.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.