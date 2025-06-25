At Least 10 Dead In Colombia Landslide

Bello: A landslide triggered by heavy rains killed at least 10 people and injured eight others Tuesday near the Colombian city of Medellin, government officials said. Locals were warned to evacuate the area in the municipality of Bello, which remained vulnerable to landslides, the governor of the Antioquia department, Andres Julian Rendo, said while confirming the casualties.

At least 15 people were still missing after the tragedy, which was caused by flooding in a ravine, according to media reports. Images shared by local media showed houses buried under the earth on a mountain bordering Colombia's second-biggest city. A picture shared by Medellin's disaster management department showed a car and a street caked in mud.

Other X users shared images and videos of flooded Bello streets. Antioquia, which is situated in the western Colombian Andes, is often affected by landslides during the rainy season. At least five people were killed in a landslide in another Medellin suburb, Sabaneta, last month.

Carlos Rios, Administrative Director of Risk Management of Antioquia, said, "Rescuers have already reported that 15 people are missing. On behalf of the local government, we are currently providing support in the form of yellow machinery, humanitarian aid, and psychosocial assistance."

A landslide victim, Letis Ayala, shared her experience saying, "We were sleeping around 3 a.m. when people above us, in the sectors above, came down shouting that an avalanche was coming. Thank God we all managed to get out, but we couldn't get anything out of the house."