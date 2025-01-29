ETV Bharat / international

At Least 18 Killed After Small Plane Crashes In Remote Part Of South Sudan

Juba: A small plane crashed in a remote part of South Sudan, killing at least 18 people on Wednesday, an official said.

The flight, chartered by Chinese oil firm Greater Pioneer Operating Co., had 21 people on board, including two pilots, said Gatwech Bipal, the minister of information in the oil-rich Unity state, where the crash happened earlier on Wednesday.

The plane crashed while it was taking off near an oil field to head to the international airport in Juba, the South Sudanese capital, he said.