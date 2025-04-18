ETV Bharat / international

Twenty One Indians Injured In Bus Accident In Southern Nepal

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : April 18, 2025 at 8:42 PM IST

Kathmandu: Over 20 Indians were injured when the bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Dang district in southern Nepal on Friday, police said.

The bus with an Indian number plate came from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and was heading towards the famous tourist spot Pokhara in Nepal, when it hit a wall at a turning due to brake failure, according to police inspector Kalika Karki.

The accident took place at Chisapani area of Gadhwa rural municipality in Dang district. Police have detained the bus driver for questioning, inspector Karki of Gadhwa area police office informed.

There were 25 people, including the driver, in the bus. Of them, 21 who suffered injuries, were rescued by Nepal police personnel and sent to a local hospital for initial treatment. Except the driver, other passengers left for Tulasipur, about 70 kilometres from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, after receiving first aid, she added.

